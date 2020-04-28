Image Source : GETTY IMAGES La Liga: Espanyol extend players' contracts beyond June 30

Spanish club Espanyol has extended expiring contracts of few players beyond June 30 to the 'actual end of the season', the club announced on Tuesday.

Contracts of as many as nine players were getting over at the end of the current campaign and the club, in a statement, has said they were successful in renegotiating the terms beyond the said date.

It was also revealed that first team players and staff will take a 19 per cent pay cut till the end of season if La Liga matches doesn't restart because of coronavirus pandemic.

In case the club gets to complete the season and play their remaining 11 matches, the players and staff will only have to take a four per cent pay cut.

Espanyol were placed at the bottom of Spanish first division when the league was suspended on March 12 as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The club had accumulated just 20 points from 27 matches and were staring at relegation into the second division.

Earlier, the Spanish health minister had said there is no guarantee that La Liga season will resume before June considering the risks involved.

"I cannot say if football is going to be able to restart its activity before summer. It would be imprudent of me to offer a definitive view," Salvador Illa had said.

