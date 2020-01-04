Raphael Varane helps Real Madrid win 3-0 at Getafe

Image Source : AP Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, rear left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Getafe and Real Madrid at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium

Defender Raphael Varane scored one goal and helped to force a goalkeeping error for another to secure Real Madrid a 3-0 win at Getafe on Saturday in its first match since the Spanish league’s winter break.

Madrid moved into the league lead, one point ahead of Barcelona before its Catalan derby at last-place Espanyol later Saturday.

Varane was involved in an own-goal by Getafe goalkeeper David Soria to open the scoring in the 34th minute when the center back challenged Soria for a high ball in the area. The Spanish league credited the goal to Soria.

The France international doubled the lead in the 53rd with Varane left unmarked to head home a free kick by Toni Kroos. The goal was confirmed by a video review, which ruled that Varane had not been offside.

Luka Modrid added a third goal from a pass by Federico Valverde on the break in stoppage time.

Madrid needed a pair of quality saves by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to stop first-half shots by Mauro Arambarri and Leandro Cabrera.

The victory ended a run of three consecutive draws in the league by Madrid to end 2019. Zinedine Zidane’s side had failed to score in the final two of those draws.

Getafe, a modest Spanish capital rival of Madrid, was left in seventh place. It had only lost once in nine previous home league games this season - a 2-0 defeat to Barcelona in September.

Madrid will now travel to Saudi Arabia to play in the Spanish Super Cup along with Barcelona, Atlético Madrid and Valencia.