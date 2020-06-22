Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Bologna vs Juventus, Serie A Live Streaming in India: Watch BOL vs JUV live football match online on SonyLIV

Bologna vs Juventus, Serie A Live Streaming in India: Juventus will resume their Serie A campaign in the quest to claim their ninth consecutive league title against Bologna on Tuesday. Juventus will be desperate to win the match after losing the Copa Italia title to Napoli last week. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has not scored for Juventus in the last four games, will look to get back on the scoresheet. Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri feels Cristiano Ronaldo is lacking match sharpness after the Portuguese put up another indifferent performance, according to his own high standards, against Napoli in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday. Juventus are currently top of the table with 63 points in 26 games, while Bologna are on the 10th spot with 34. Here are the details of when and where to watch Juventus vs Bologna live football match online and on television.

Bologna vs Juventus, Serie A Live Streaming in India

When is the Serie A match between Bologna vs Juventus?

The Serie A match between Bologna vs Juventus will take place on Tuesday, June 23 2020.

What are the timings of Serie A match between Bologna vs Juventus?

The Serie A match between Bologna vs Juventus will start at 01:15 PM IST.

Where is the Serie A match between Bologna vs Juventus being played?

The Serie A match between Bologna vs Juventus will be played at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Serie A match between Bologna vs Juventus?

The Serie A match between Bologna vs Juventus will broadcast on Sony Ten2 and Sony Ten2 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Serie A match between Bologna vs Juventus?

The Serie A match between Bologna vs Juventus will live stream on SonyLIV and Jio TV.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage