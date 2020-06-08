Just like COVID-19 pandemic, need to find solution for racism too: Raheem Sterling

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Protests are being held across various parts of the world, especially the United States, following the death of George Floyd last month.

Manchester City footballer Raheem Sterling feels protests should be allowed to continue in England and other parts of the world as protesters are looking to find a solution for racism just like they are trying to figure out a way to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Floyd, aged 46, died shortly after Derek Chauvin, a police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck even though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe," and "please, I can't breathe".

"Just like the pandemic, we want to find a solution to stop it," Sterling told BBC's Newsnight programme.

"At the same time, this is what all these protesters are doing. They are trying to find a solution and a way to stop the injustice they are seeing and they are fighting for their cause.

"As long as they are doing it peacefully and safely and not hurting anybody and not breaking into any stores, they continue to protest in this peaceful way."

Sterling is set to be part of Manchester City squad when Premier League returns to the field this month. They will play their first match of the revamped season against Arsenal on June 17.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are within touching distance of winning their first top-flight title in 30 years as they hold a 25 point lead over their nearest rival City.

