Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to celebrate title win with restraint

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged the fans of the club to "do what is right" following scenes of mass celebrations after their Premier League title win.

As per a Sky Sports report, Merseyside Police said on social media that 15 people were arrested last Friday night, and that officers were "subjected to a number of violent confrontations" as Liverpool fans gathered in huge numbers to celebrate their first league title in 30 years.

Klopp wrote an open letter in the Liverpool Echo to fans on Monday to thank them for their support.

"I am a human being and your passion is also my passion but right now the most important thing is that we do not have these kinds of public gatherings," Klopp wrote.

"We owe it to the most vulnerable in our community, to the health workers who have given so much and whom we have applauded and to the police and local authorities who help us as a club not to do this.

"Please - celebrate - but celebrate in a safe way and in private settings, whereby we do not risk spreading this awful disease further in our community. We owe it to ourselves and each other to do what is right and at this moment that means being together and being there for one another by being apart.

"When the time is right, we will celebrate. We will enjoy this moment and we will paint the city red. But for now, please stay at home as much as possible," he added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage