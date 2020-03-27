Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jurgen Klopp in tears after hearing people singing Liverpool's theme song for nurses

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he started crying immediately after he saw a video footage of people singing "You'll Never Walk Alone", the club's theme song, to medical staff in a hospital with patients being treated during the coronavirus pandemic.

"My English is not good enough to say. It's extraordinary, it's great," Klopp was quoted as saying by ESPNFC.

"I think yesterday I was sent a video of people in the hospital just outside the intensive care area and when they started singing You'll Never Walk Alone, I started crying immediately.

"It's unbelievable. But it shows everything, these people not only work but they have such a good spirit.

"They are used to helping other people, we need to get used to it because usually we have our own problems and stuff.

"But it's their job, they do it day in and day out. They bring themselves, if you want, in danger because they help ill, sick and seriously handicapped people, so I couldn't admire them more and appreciate it more, I really couldn't."

Liverpool are just two victories away from sealing the club's first league title since 1990 but all football in England was suspended until April 30 at the earliest due to the deadly virus of which UK PM Boris Johnson was also infected.

"We had a lot of things to talk about, a lot of things to think about, things I never thought before in my life about," Klopp said.

"Nobody knew exactly -- and nobody knows exactly -- how it will go on, so the only way we could do was to organise it as good as possible for the boys and make sure everything is sorted as much as we can sort it in our little space, in the little area where we are responsible, really.

"That's what we did in a very short time, then we sent the boys home, went home ourselves and here we are still.

"We played the Bournemouth game on Saturday, we won it, then Sunday City lost, so the information for us was 'two wins to go.

"But then on Monday morning, I woke up and heard about the situation in Madrid, that they would close the schools and universities from Wednesday, so it was really strange to prepare for that game, to be honest.

Klopp revealed when he got to know about the enormity of the situation, it struck him hard.

"I usually don't struggle with things around me, I can build barriers right and left when I prepare for a game, but in that moment it was really difficult.

"Wednesday we had the game, I loved the game, I loved what I saw from the boys, it was a really, really good performance other than the result - we didn't score enough, we conceded too many, that's all clear, but between these two main pieces of information it was a brilliant game!

"Thursday [we were] off and then Friday when we arrived it was already clear this is not a session. Yes, we trained, but it was more of a meeting."