Jose Mourinho likens Son Heung-min to Ronaldo after stunning solo goal against Burnley

Image Source : AP Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Tottenham Hotspur FC coach Jose Mourinho says his team's ace winger Son Heung-mins sensational solo goal against Burnley reminded him of a goal Brazilian star Ronaldo scored for Barcelona during the his tenure at the Spanish side.

Tottenham were leading 2-0 through goals from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura in the 4th and 9th minute respectively late on Saturday, the South Korean Son picked up the ball on the edge of his area before making some great dribbling attempts and beat several defenders before finding the back of the net in the 32nd minute.

Later, Moussa Sissoko and Kane scored later in the game to help Mourinho's side register an emphatic 5-0 win at home.

"Son's is a tremendous goal. Harry's two goals from outside the box and the pass for the Moussa goal. A couple of better passes or choices and we could have had more," Mourinho was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"I remember when I was at Barcelona with Bobby Robson and Ronaldo Nazario scored a goal similar to Son's. And this was an amazing goal. I know that he is going to reach the face of the keeper and the control… he is unstoppable. The keeper is good, though, but he managed to put it in," he added.

Mourinho was referring to a goal by the then striker Ronaldo against Compostela early in the 1996-97 season.

Further commenting on the match, the coach said: "A perfect day. No injuries, a clean sheet, goals, perfect football, kids coming on for their first Premier League football."