Italy to ask UEFA to postpone Euro 2020

Image Source : GETTY Italian fans during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Italy and Greece at Stadio Olimpico on October 12, 2019 in Rome, Italy

The Italian soccer federation is planning to ask UEFA to postpone the European Championship.

Federation president Gabriele Gravina tells Mediaset TV that Italian officials want Serie A to be completed by June 30.

The Stadio Olimpico in Rome is slated to host the opening match of Euro 2020 on June 12, plus three other games of the tournament.

Gravina says, “The hope is to finish by June 30. … And we’ll need to insert the Champions League and Europa League also. The deadline is June 30, then we’ll eventually see if we need to exceed that.”

He adds, “We’ll propose to UEFA that they postpone the Euros.”

Serie A is currently suspended until April 3, along with all other sports in Italy, the European epicenter of the virus outbreak.

UEFA has a meeting planned on Tuesday to discuss the calendar.

The virus outbreak has also tested the limits of soccer's World Cup schedule.