Italian government gives go-ahead for Serie A teams to resume full team training

Serie A officials are hoping to restart the season on June 13

The Italian government has given the go-ahead for Serie A teams to resume full team training after approving a new health protocol.

Sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora made the announcement on RAI state TV on Tuesday.

Spadafora added that he has called a meeting with soccer officials for May 28 to decide when the Serie A season can resume. Serie A officials are hoping to restart the season on June 13 if they can get clearance from the government to play one day before the ban on sports events expires.

Serie A players have been training on an individual basis since May 4. Team training likely won’t start for several days, though, because the protocol requires players to be tested for the virus three days beforehand, then every four days.

"A short while ago I called a meeting for May 28 at 3pm with the presidents Gravina and Dal Pino," Spadafora told Italian state broadcaster Rai on Tuesday. "I think that next Thursday we will have all the data we need to decide if and when the league will resume.

"May 28 is the day when we will know if the league will resume.

"Group trainings can resume, we made a few evaluations and the Federation was available to revise their first proposal. Today the situation allows us to forecast rules which are less strict.

"Should conditions improve, it's only right that the footballing world will have more lenient norms to restart in total security.

"Italy has restarted, it's important that football can restart too. We want to restart and finish the league. That's the most important thing."

