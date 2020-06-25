Image Source : GETTY IMAGES It's our time to win the Premier League, says Mohamed Salah

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has expressed his happiness after the team took another big step towards winning the Premier League title on Wednesday night by recording a comprehensive victory over Crystal Palace.

Goals from Trent-Alexander Arnold, Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane helped 'The Reds' to a 4-0 win and they are now within touching distance of winning their first league title in 30 years.

"I feel great," Salah told Sky Sports. "Since I came here I said I want to win the Premier League with the team. The city didn't win it for a long time, so it was the right time.

"Maybe last year we had a chance to win it but Man City also performed really good and they deserved to win it. It's our time to win it and it's great."

Liverpool last won the English top-flight title in 1990 and have never won the Premier League trophy as it came into existence in 1992.

If Manchester City fail to win their match against Chelsea on Thursday then Liverpool will be crowned champions as they currently hold a 23 point advantage over the defending champions.

Liverpool have accumulated 86 points from 31 matches while City have 63 points in 30 matches. Even a draw for Pep Guardiola's troops against Chelsea will mean they cannot mathematically catch-up with Liverpool this term.

If they do go on to win the title, it will be Liverpool's 19th in the top-flight and they will be just one shy of Manchester United, who have 20 league titles to their name.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage