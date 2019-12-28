ISL 2019/20: Mumbai City FC eye first home win, take on Hyderabad FC

Image Source : TWITTER - MUMBAI CITY FC Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC will look for their first 'home win' when they take on laggards Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League game here on Sunday.

Mumbai have been pretty outstanding in their away games this season, but are still searching for that first win at their usual fortress, the Mumbai Football Areana in suburban Andheri.

The Jorge Costa managed side has played three home games, losing two (against Odisha FC 4-2 and FC Goa 4-2) and drawing one against Kerala Blasters 1-1.

They have the best chance to register their first win against a depleted Hyderabad side, who are languishing at the bottom of the table with five points and a solitary win from nine games.

Mumbai are placed fifth, with three wins, four draws and two losses, after playing nine games and a win would push them ahead in the points table.

For the hosts, their Tunisian striker Amine Chermiti has been their top goal scorer this season with four goals.

If Mumbai have to get past Hyderabad, then Chermiti will have to play a crucial role along with Modou Sougou, who will need to fire on all cylinders.

Mumbai have equally strong mid-fielders comprising Paulo Machoda, Raynier Fernandes, Rowlin Borges, Diego Carlos, Bipin Singh, Mohamed Larbi and Mohammed Rafique and they will have to be on their toes to keep the Hyderabad forwards at bay.

Also, Mumbai's custodian Amrinder Singh, who has 24 saves to his name this season, will be more than eager to maintain a clean sheet.

On the other hand, it will be a tough challenge for the visitors to defeat Mumbai in their own backyard.

Their forwards Robin Singh, Bobo, Giles Barnes and Marcelo Pereira will have to play to their potential.

Even the mid-fielders and defenders would need to put a good show to keep Hyderabad forwards from scoring.

Mumbai with their current form could be dubbed as favourites, but Hyderabad could also spring a surprise.