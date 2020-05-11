Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Internacional, Gremio halt training as health fears linger

Brazilian Serie A clubs Internacional and Gremio have suspended training after a local government ruling prohibiting all sports activities in the southern city of Porto Alegre.

Inter and Gremio last week became the first Brazilian clubs to return to training since all major competitions in the country were suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, the Rio Grande do Sul state government forced the clubs to change their plans on the weekend by ordering new restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the virus.

In almost identical statements issued late on Sunday, Gremio and Internacional said they had cancelled training sessions scheduled for Monday and would hold meetings to "re-adjust" their plans.

Brazil is the worst-affected South American country by the COVID-19 pandemic with more than 162,000 confirmed cases and over 11,000 deaths.

Reigning Brazilian Serie A champions Flamengo had hoped to resume training last week but temporarily suspended their plans after three players tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, five players tested positive for coronavirus across Spain's top two divisions, LaLiga had said in a statement on Sunday.

It added that all players are asymptomatic and in the latter stages of the deadly virus which has gripped the world.

Three players from Portuguese top-flight club Vitoria Guimaraes have also tested positive for COVID-19.

