Indian football legend PK Banerjee 'responding well' to treatment

Indian football great P.K. Banerjee is "responding well" to the treatment after he was admitted to a private hospital on Saturday, a statement from the hospital said on Monday.

"Banerjee is alert and responding well to the ongoing treatment," a statement from the Medica Superspecialty Hospital read.

The 1962 Asian Games gold medalist is being treated by a panel of specialists which includes pulmonologist Nandini Biswas, internal medicine and intensivist Tanmoy Banerjee and is also being supervised by the team of Neurosciences under the care of L.N. Tripathy and Sunandan Basu.

The 83-year-old had previously been admitted to the hospital in January for electrolyte imbalance, urinary problem, Parkinson's disease and dementia. He had subsequently been discharged on January 23.

Banerjee played primarily as a striker and was part of the Indian team that won gold at the 1962 Asian Games.