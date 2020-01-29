Indian women's footballer Bala Devi creates history, signs for Scottish club Rangers FC

Image Source : TWITTER/RANGERSWFC Bala Devi has become the first Indian women's footballer to play professionally outside India.

Bala Devi has become the first Indian women's footballer to play professionally outside the country, as she signed an 18-month contract with Scottish club Rangers FC. The Scottish side confirmed her signature on its official Twitter account.

"Rangers are delighted to announce the signing of India National Team attacker Bala Devi from Manipur Police Sports Club, subject to international clearance," the club said in a statement.

"The 29-year-old joins the club on an 18-month-deal after a successful spell on trial at Rangers in November.

Bala Devi has represented India in 58 matches, scoring 52 goals. She made her international debut in 2010.

"I hope my move to Rangers serves as an example to all the women footballers back home in India who dream of taking up the sport professionally," Bala Devi said on the signature.