Ian Darke gives glimpse of how commentators are managing work from home on Bundesliga return

Football finally returned after a hiatus of around two months owing to the coronavirus pandemic that has affected the entire globe, with the resumption of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season on Saturday. But while the game remains the same, much around it has changed. Empty stadiums, substitutes sitting two places apart while wearing a mask, goal celebration with elbow pumps, or just a smile and long handle mics for post-match interviews. And above all, even the commentators were working from home.

In fact, BT Sport commentator Ian Darke even showed a glimpse of his at-home commentary desk on the opening day of the Bundesliga return.

In the video that he shared on Twitter, he was covering Hoffenheim’s clash with Hertha Berlin, one of the three matches played on the opening day.

Darke could be heard saying: “There’s possible a little fear and a sense of the surreal as the Bundesliga becomes the first league to return after lockdown.

“The whole world will be watching Germany today.”

Home-spun commentary on Bundesliga. Strange days indeed. pic.twitter.com/JKJoQhttX6 — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) May 16, 2020

Talking about the matches, Erling Haaland's scoring spree continued despite the long break as he scored the first goal on resumption day which helped Dortmund defeat Schalke 04 4-0. Meanwhile, Hertha Berlin won 3-0 at Hoffenheim, Freiburg drew 1-1 against Leipzig, Paderborn drew at Fortuna Düsseldorf 0-0; and Wolfsburg won 2-1 at Augsburg.

