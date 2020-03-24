I will work extra hard to make up for lost time due to COVID-19 pandemic: Amarjit Singh

Image Source : PTI Amarjit Singh

The country is under a lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and Indian footballer Amarjit Singh is missing hhis on training because of that but he hopes to make up for this lost time by working harder once the situation improves.

After a roller-coaster season that saw him make his senior India debut and then miss action for almost four months due to injury, the mid-fielder had begun the ongoing off-season determined to work harder than everyone else.

However, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has turned everything upside down, including Amajit's training schedule.

"The goal remains the same. I am determined to work extra hard to cover for the training that I have missed. I have to be in top shape. I know have to keep pushing myself constantly to grow as a player," Amarjit said.

"I keep myself in shape with stretching exercises which I can do indoors and take care of my body. There are no excuses in football and I know that the efforts I put in now will pay certain dividends in the future," the 19-year-old, who captained India in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, said.

The former AIFF Academy cadet and Indian Arrows player, who is known for his steely determination, said the circumstances are challenging.

"It is a difficult situation, no doubt. The circumstances are challenging but I hope we will get through them quickly.

"We are all grateful for the efforts being put in by the frontline workers to keep us safe and all of us must make sure we take the prescribed precautions, adhere to the instructions of the authorities and be understanding."

Amarjit is currently in Chandigarh after the end of his side Jamshedpur FC's Indian Super League campaign.

Amarjit, who has been out of international action since his elbow injury in September last year, is confident of making a comeback to the national team despite the "competitive environment" in the side.

"There is a lot of competition for spots in the national team. Knowing that I have 10-20 people competing with me for the same positions, it is up to me to work hardest to get the coach's nod in the starting line-up.