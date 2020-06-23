Image Source : GETTY IMAGES I did my bit: Anthony Rudiger reveals his part in Timo Werner joining Chelsea

Chelsea defender Anthony Rudiger has revealed how he played some part in convincing compatriot Timo Werner to sign for the club earlier this month.

Before his multi-million pound transfer to Chelsea, Werner was subject to intense transfer speculations with soon-to-be Premier League champions Liverpool also showing interest.

"I did speak to him before because we have known each other for a long time," Rudiger told Chelsea TV as per Sky Sports.

"We spoke a lot during the lockdown and he told me he was interested in coming to England. Of course then I did my bit, what I had to do."

Chelsea reportedly agreed to pay 53 million pounds to RB Leipzig for Werner, which was his release clause and he will be earning 175,000 pounds week for the next five years at Stamford Bridge.

He will remain in Germany till the end of the ongoing Bundesliga season before linking up with his new teammates in July.

"I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club," Werner had said after Chelsea confirmed the transfer.

"I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart.

"I look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us," he added.

