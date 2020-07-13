'Have to be more ambitious' than just finishing above Arsenal: Jose Mourinho

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tottenham defeated rivals Arsenal 2-1 in the North London derby on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho stated he isn't content with just finishing over Arsenal in the Premier League table and reiterated his desire to help the club secure a place in next season's Europa League.

Spurs got the better of Arsenal in the London Derby 2-1 on Sunday and courtesy of that win, they now have two points more than Mikel Arteta's troops and are placed at eighth spot compared to Gunners' ninth.

Mourinho said that finishing above Arsenal will hand bragging rights only to the fans. Historically, Arsenal have finished above Spurs more times in the league but in the last three years, the latter have turned out be the London club who have been on top at the end of the season.

"That is a fan's view. I have to be more ambitious than that," Mourinho said during a news conference as per Goal.com.

"I know I could look at in a selfish point of view and say since I arrived, if the championship started in that moment, even with all the problems we had I think we would now be fourth or fifth in the table.

"I don't want to be selfish, I don't want to look at it just as a fan that is happy to finish above Arsenal," he added.

Mourinho also urged his players to continue the form and secure a place in next year's Europa League. The last time Mourinho was part of a team in the Europa League, he took Manchester United to the title and thus helped them gain a position in the Champions League.

"I would love to play Europa League. It is not a competition I am in love with, it is not a competition I would like very much to play, but when you cannot play Champions League you play Europa League," Mourinho said.

"In my career I only played Europa League twice, and I won it twice. It would not be bad to play it a third time and to win it a third time.

