Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Harry Maguire, David de Gea should hang heads in shame: Roy Keane

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane lashed out at David de Gea and Harry Maguire after dismal show against Tottenham on Saturday. The match ended in a 1-1 draw as Bruno Fernandes netted a penalty in the 81st minute after the first half-blunder by De Gea.

At the 27th minute, Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn sliced past Maguire and United's defence and netted a goal, which could have easily been saved.

Keane was fumed with United's defense on the Bergwijn's goal and said he is sick to death of David de Gea.

"I'm shocked at that goal," the former United captain said on Sky Sports. "I've watched a lot of football over the years, but to give that away, I'm fuming.

"I can't believe [Luke] Shaw heads the ball up and then runs forward, I'm staggered at Maguire, staggered that an international player can get done like this, and I'm sick to death of this goalkeeper," he said.

The Manchester United legend further lashed out at Maguire and the De Gea and said he wouldn't let them on the bus after the match.

"This is an established international goalkeeper. I'm flabbergasted. There's got to be something going on at half-time. If I was Ole, make some changes, get some lads off the pitch, some of them are going through the motions at the moment.

"Spurs have been okay, they've been compact. But Maguire and De Gea, I wouldn't let them on the bus after the match, let them get a taxi back to Manchester," Keane added.

The legendary captain also questioned United's mentality of just finishing into top-4 and to not aiming to win the league.

"We're trying to get in the top four, not win leagues - just the top four! God forbid about winning trophies. It's shocking. I am disgusted with it.

"Maguire, De Gea, you should hang your heads in shame. Representing Manchester United, letting people run past you. Get close to them!" Keane said.

He further calls De Gea the most overrated goalkeeper and claims that Tottenham had some bits of quality.

"De Gea is the most overrated goalkeeper I've seen in a long, long time. Tottenham had some bits of quality, but I'd have saved that [Heung-Min] Son shot. That's not a great save, it's middle of the goal, it's his job," Keane added.

Paul Pogba's return was the positive sign for Manchester United from the game. The Frenchman fueled power to United's attack in the second attack by creating some good chances and winning a penalty which was converted into a goal by his midfield partner Bruno Fernandes.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage