Harry Kane hints at departure of Jan Vertonghen, Michel Vorm from Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane has hinted that defender Jan Vertonghen and goalkeeper Michel Vorm are set to leave the club. The duo had earlier signed respective contract extensions till July end after COVID-19 halted the sport in March.

Kane posted a heartfelt message for the duo on social media, seemingly to say goodbye. His Instagram post read: "Wish nothing but the best for Jan Vertonghen and Michel Vorm with whatever is next for them. Been a pleasure sharing a dressing room and playing with them both."

Teammate Harry Winks also shared a message on Instagram and his post read: "Gonna miss these two. Been a huge part of my career since I came through the academy both on and off the pitch. All the best in your next chapters boys."

Spurs drew 1-1 against Crystal Palace in their last Premier League match of the season and that helped them finish at the sixth spot in the league.

Jose Mourinho's troops qualified for next season's UEFA Europa League alongwith Leicester City, who finished fifth after their 0-2 defeat at the hands of Manchester United.

United and Chelsea both booked their respective places in next season's UEFA Champions League following their victories on the last day of the 2019-20 campaign. They will join champions Liverpool and Manchester City in next year's competition as the four teams from England.

