Harry Gregg, former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper passes away

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Harry Gregg was one of the nine Manchester United players who survived the 1958 Munich air disaster.

Harry Gregg, who made 25 appearances for Northern Ireland between 1954 and 1963, passed away on Monday.

When he joined Manchester United in December 1957 for £23,500 he was the world's most expensive goalkeeper.

The former goalkeeper's charitable Harry Gregg Foundation informed about his demise.

"Harry passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family. The Gregg family would like to thank the medical staff at Causeway Hospital for their wonderful dedication to Harry over his last few weeks," the foundation was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"To everyone who has called, visited or sent well wishes we thank you for the love and respect shown to Harry and the family. Details of his funeral arrangement will be issued in the next few days. We would ask that the privacy of the family is respected at this difficult time," it added.

Gregg was named goalkeeper of the year after helping Northern Ireland to the quarter-finals of the 1958 World Cup.

Northern Ireland's football governing body, the Irish Football Association called Gregg a "legend of the game and a brave, selfless giant of a man".