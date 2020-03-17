Gianni Infantino wants next year's Club World Cup postponed to make way for Euro Cup, Copa America

Image Source : AP Gianni Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says he is ready to ask China to postpone next year's 24-team Club World Cup to make space for the European Championship and Copa America.

Infantino says he will propose talks with the Chinese government and the country's soccer officials in a call Wednesday with a panel of FIFA vice presidents.

That group will include the leaders of European and South American soccer who pushed their marquee championships back one year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The inaugural 24-team Club World Cup was set to open on June 17, 2021, in China as a signature project of Infantino. The FIFA president suggests rescheduling the club tournament to later in 2021, or in either 2022 or 2023.

FIFA also plans to donate $10 million to the World Health Organization for tackling the new coronavirus.