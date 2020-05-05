Germany's second-division football side goes into isolation after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Erzgebirge Aue didn’t name the staff member involved. All players, coaches and backroom staff will stay at home ahead of more coronavirus testing on Thursday.

Second-division German football club Erzgebirge Aue has put its entire squad in home isolation after a member of staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

It’s the first confirmed case in the German league’s second round of testing. It comes a day before a government meeting on loosening lockdown measures to pave the way for soccer to return in empty stadiums.

Ten people tested positive last week from the 36 clubs in the top two men’s divisions. That included two Cologne players and a staff member. The club did not put its squad in isolation.

Earlier, the Belgian football players and their fans are engaging in a virtual wave to support health care workers and raise money for the Red Cross amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Belgian football association is encouraging fans to upload short videos of themselves doing the wave. Just like Belgium internationals, Dries Mertens, Thomas Meunier and Jan Vertonghen.

The association is giving fans the opportunity to upload videos until June 13. That is the date Belgium was set to play its first game at the European Championship. The tournament was postponed by a year because of the pandemic.

