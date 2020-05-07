German soccer league confirms Bundesliga 2019/20 season will resume on May 16

Image Source : AP Bayern Munich, standing at the top of the points table with 55 points from 25 matches, are chasing their eighth successive title

The 2019/20 season of the Bundesliga will resume from May 16 onwards as confirmed by the German Football League (DFL) on Thursday. It will hence become the first European league to resume action amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DFL, after a meeting with first and second division clubs following the green signal from the government, said that the season will restart under strict health protocol which includes no fans inside the stadiums. The resumption day will feature several matches including the Ruhr valley derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04.

With numerous restrictions, DFL CEO Christian Seifert told a news conference that it was crucial for the season to begin again.

Along with the restart date, DFL CEO also added that they are desperate to finish off the season by June 30 in bid to contractually comply with the sponsors and the broadcasters and a further delay could be "existence-threatening" for some of the clubs.

"The season finale will take place at the end of June," Seifert said, with June 27-28 as a possible date.

Bayern Munich, standing at the top of the points table with 55 points from 25 matches, are chasing their eighth successive title, while Borussia Dortmund stand second with four points behind and RB Leipzig third on 50.

