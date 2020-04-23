Gareth Bale donates 1 million euros to hospitals in Wales, Spain in fight against coronavirus

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Wales and Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has made a donation of over 1m euros to aid fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Bale donated 500,000 pounds (570,863 euros) to help the NHS officials in his home nation Wales. The Real Madrid forward will donate a further 500,000 euros to hospitals in Spain, where he is living with his family currently.

"I just wanted to make this video to thank everybody in the NHS for all their hard work and sacrifice during this COVID-19 crisis," Bale said in a video released by the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

Our @Health_Charity the official charity of @cv_uhb would like to thank Wales and Real Madrid football legend, Gareth Bale and his wife Emma for their huge £500,000 donation to the University Hospital of Wales. @GarethBale11

"The University Hospital in Wales holds a special place in my heart. It is where I was born and it's provided great support to my friends, my family and the wider community. So me and my family would like to show our support. Keep up the good work. You're doing an amazing job and thank you very much."

Bale's Real Madrid were sitting at the second spot in the LaLiga table before it was stopped by the outbreak. It is being suggested that the league will resume in June, however, the officials haven't set a return date yet.

Over 2.6 million people have been infected by the virus so far across the world while 1.8 lakh people have lost their lives.

