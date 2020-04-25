French Ligue 1 players to undergo full medical checkups starting May 11

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The league, in a statement, said that there remains an option to resume the Ligue 1 in mid-June.

French Ligue 1 players are required to undergo "full medical checkups" for returning clubs the week starting May 11, paving the way of restarting top flight in June pending government clearance, the French league (LFP) said.

The LFP board met to review the main points of a draft document on medical and health protocols presented by the league's representative for club doctors, it said in a statement.

The document "foresees a return of players to training centres the week of May 11 to carry out full medical checkups, as well as swab tests, followed by daily monitoring, which will be detailed ... between now and the end of April," it said.

The LFP has also indicated its preferred option remains a "resumption of leagues in mid-June subject to knowing the terms of easing confinement measures which will be presented by the government in the coming days".

France is currently under a nationwide lockdown until May 11. Football in Europe has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage