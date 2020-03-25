Former Indian footballer Abdul Latif passes away

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Representational image of football

Former Indian football player and 1970 Asian Games bronze medallist Abdul Latif has died. Latif, 73, breathed his last in Guwahati on Monday night.

His funeral was performed on Tuesday in the presence of family members and friends. Members of the sports fraternity and representatives of the district administration were also present.

"It is sad to hear that Abdul Latif is no more. His contribution to Indian Football will never be forgotten. I share the grief," said All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel.

Latif made his international debut against Burma in 1968. At the domestic level, he played for Bengal in the Santosh Trophy in 1966, 1968, and in 1970.

He also played for Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting. With Mohammedan, Latif won a number of trophies including the Kalinga Cup (1964), DCM Trophy (1964) and Sri Krishna Gold Cup (1965, 1966). With Bagan, he won the Rovers Cup (1968), Amrita Bazar Trophy (1968), Dr HK Mookherjee Trophy (1968), and the Babu Kuer Singh Shield in Patna in 1968.

After retiring, Latif returned to Mohammedan as a coach before moving to Assam.