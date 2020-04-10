Former England World Cup winner Norman Hunter in hospital with coronavirus

Image Source : GETTY Former England World Cup winner Norman Hunter

Former England defender Norman Hunter, who was part of England squad that won the World Cup in 1966, is receiving treatment in hospital for COVID-19, his former club Leeds United said on Friday.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public and the media to respect the wishes of Norman and his family and to give them the space they need during this difficult time," Leeds said in a statement on its website, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Keep battling Norman, we are all with you," the statement added.

The 76-year-old had played 726 games for Leeds in his career.

Recently, Former England forward Jimmy Greaves was admitted to hospital for an unspecified illness.

The 80-year-old, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, played for Tottenham Hotspur and had netted 44 goals in 57 games for his country and a club-record 220 league goals.

"We can confirm that our record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves is currently being treated in hospital," a Spurs statement read.

In another developmet, Manchester United and England centre back Harry Maguire and his family will be supplying food packages of everyday essentials to the elderly in and around his hometown.

"I am very proud of my Mosborough roots -- it's where I grew up and where my family still live. I come back to visit everyone as much as I can," Maguire was quoted as saying by The Star.

Football in the United Kingdom has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic that has infected even the country's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Over 65,000 have been infected in the country and nearly 8000 have died.

