Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Barcelona midfielder Paulinho stuck outside China due to coronavirus

Brazil's Paulinho reportedly heads a long list of foreign footballers locked out of China as the country attempts to stop coronavirus cases.

According to a report in besoccer.com, there are no suggestions that former FC Barcelona midfielder Paulinho has the deadly disease, but China closed its borders at the weekend to returning foreigners, even those with work and residence permits.

Paulinho plays for Guangzhou Evergrande in China. Besides him, former West Ham United striker Marko Arnautovic is also among the more than 30 overseas players and coaches still abroad, reports say.

Meanwhile, Oscar and Hulk jetted in just in time hastily chartering a small aircraft to fly them back from Brazil. Along with another player Ricardo Lopes, the trio will now spend 14 days in isolation as required by the Chinese government for all arriving foreigners, which should also prevent any potential spread of coronavirus to the rest of the SIPG squad.

But Brazilian international Paulinho, 31, and compatriot Anderson Talisca failed to make it back to CSL champions Guangzhou Evergrande, the Guangzhou Daily said as quoted by besoccer.com.

The delays mean there is doubt over whether the Chinese Super League (CSL) season could begin any time soon.