Football teams to be allowed five substitutes in 2020: IFBA

Football teams will be allowed to use two extra substitutes per match to protect players during a backlog of games caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Football Association Board says competition organizers can now approve teams making five changes with a sixth in extra time.

IFAB says the temporary rule is available to “competitions which have either started or are intended to start, but are scheduled to be completed by Dec. 31.”

Leagues which typically end in May face a congested program into July and August to complete their season.

A further IFAB decision is needed to extend the rule into next season’s competitions and national team games in 2021.

