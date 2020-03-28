Five classic international football encounters from last decade to enjoy during 21-day lockdown period

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Classic international football encounters from last decade to enjoy during 21-day lockdown period

The coronavirus outbreak has put a brake on world football. Due to the pandemic, every football-league has been postponed and fans are waiting for the brake to get over.

The Euro 2020 has also been postponed for a year as countries like Italy and Spain are facing major issues due to COVID-19 outbreak. The tournament is scheduled to be played in 12 cities in different countries across Europe, with the final in London on July 11.

India might not achieve great heights while playing the game of football, but the fans of the sport are very loyal to their team and clubs. During this 21-day lockdown period in the country, we give them a chance to relive some of the golden moments of football at home.

Here are five nail-biting finishers of the last decade from international football to enjoy during the 21-day lockdown period.

Spain vs Netherlands, 2010 Word Cup final

The 2010 decade kicked off to the tune of Shakira’s 'Waka-Waka' as Africa hosted their first-ever FIFA World Cup. The stage was set for all the teams for the biggest glory up for grabs. The tournament started on June 11 with South Africa squared up against Mexico, which ended in 1-1 draw. The 2006 World Champions Italy were knocked out in the group stage, which left the whole world in shock. In the end, the Netherlands and Spain fought all the odds to play the final against each other on July 11. The final saw an incredible performance from Spain's skipper Iker Casillas with the gloves as he saved some astonishing shots of Arjen Robben, but in the end, it was in the 116th minute when Iniesta strike past Maarten Stekelenburg to score the lone goal of the match. Iniesta put off his jersey in Soccer City Stadium, Johannesburg as Spain claimed their first World Cup trophy. The epic finale is considered as one of the nail-biting finishers of football history and the attacking play from both the side make it even more thrilling

Sweden vs Portugal, 2014 World Cup Qualifier

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic - two of the biggest goal scorers in football history clashed against each other to book a seat for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Portugal had already won the first leg of WC qualifier with 1-0 against Sweden. It was 19th November 2013, when the second leg was played in Sweden, everything was on-line for both the teams and the world witness a Cristiano Ronaldo masterclass.

The match was filled with the brilliance of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The first half of the game was scoreless with some astonishing chances from both the teams. Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the 50th minute with a left-foot strike at the top-right corner. Zlatan didn't hold back as he scored an equalizer in the 68th minute with a stunning header from a corner cross. He didn't stop there and scored a free-kick goal in 71st minute. after then Ronaldo decides to change the script of the game with two goals in 77th and 79th minute to complete his hattrick. In the end, Portugal qualified for the World Cup 2014 with 3-2 win over Zlatan's Sweden.

Germany vs Argentina 2014 World Cup final

The 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil was one of the most exciting WCs in football history. With hosts Brazil entering the tournament as favourites to 2010 champions Spain getting knocked out in the group round, the 2014 WC was full of drama. In the end, Argentina entered the finals with a penalty shoot-out win over Netherland to face Germany.

In the final, the stage was set for Lionel Messi to prove his supremacy over Pele, Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo, but he missed the golden chance as Germany lifted the title with a lone goal from super-sub Mario Gotze in the 113th minute. Messi tried his best and created a couple of chances wasted by striker Gonzalo Higuain. Germany were crowned the champions of the world and Messi ended the tournament with tears in his eyes.

Argentina vs Chile, Copa America 2016 Final

After 2014 World Cup final and 2015 Copa America final heartbreak, Lionel Messi got another opportunity to win his maiden trophy with Argentina. Messi played astonishing football to guide Argentina to the finals of Copa America 2016.

Chile once again decided to dent Messi's plan. The match was played in full aggression and the Chile team contain Messi with 4-5 players to not give him space. Messi tried to create some chances but other attackers didn't convert them. The match went to the penalty shootout, the most dramatic one - Messi missed the penalty and Argentina lost by 2-3 on penalties.

France vs Portugal, 2016 Euro Cup Final

The year 2016 changed the fate of Portugal football team. The country which was missing a major trophy from the past few years in football finally got their hands on Euro Cup. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side had luck on their side throughout the tournament as they were promoted to Round of 16 by goal differences and then they won on penalty in the next round. But in the final, they proved themselves why it was not only the luck, which got them in the final.

In the dramatic clash against France for the cup, star player Ronaldo got injured at the 24th minute of the game, but in the time of crisis, Portugal showed their true colours as they fought with the hosts at their battleground with a will. After getting injured, Ronaldo stood strong with his team from the dug-out. In the 109th minute of the game, Eder struck past Hugo Lloris to seal the deal for Portugal. France lose the golden chance and Portugal grabbed it with both arms to lift the Euro Cup.