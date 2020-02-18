Schedule and official logo launched for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Image Source : AP Five cities in India will host the U-17 Women's World Cup between November 2 to 21.

The stage is set for the future stars of women's football as the match schedule and host cities for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 were unveiled by FIFA and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) on Tuesday, alongside the Official Slogan for the tournament.

With only 258 days to go until the action gets underway, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai have been confirmed as the five host cities for the tournament.

Sixteen teams featuring the rising stars of women's football will compete across 32 matches to lift the coveted trophy in Navi Mumbai on November 21.

Following the launch of the Official Emblem in November 2019, the unveiling of the five host cities and the match schedule marks a major milestone for the tournament as fans in the host cities and across India prepare to welcome the future stars and heroes of women's football.

Honourable Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs (I/C) Shri Kiren Rijiju said: "It gives me immense pleasure to congratulate the five cities hosting the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020. As India prepares to host yet another FIFA event, I look forward to the support from the whole country in making this tournament a rousing success. Our Indian U-17 women's team will be playing in a FIFA tournament for the first time. It is a proud moment for the nation and we will provide all possible support to ensure its success."

In another significant announcement, the Official Slogan - Kick Off The Dream - was also unveiled in the national capital.

Sarai Bareman, FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer, said: "Today's announcement of the match schedule, host cities and Official Slogan for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 represents a major moment for the tournament and football fans across India and around the world."

Praful Patel, LOC Chairman and FIFA Council member, added: "The announcement of the match schedule is an important moment on the road to the tournament as we not only know which cities will host what number of matches, but fans too can start saving the dates for this November. I am confident that the five host cities will do a wonderful job hosting the best young footballers in this important tournament."

Roberto Grassi, FIFA Head of Youth Tournaments, said: "With five host cities and 16 teams playing across 32 matches, the stage is set for the rising stars at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020. Tournament preparations are well underway and approaching their final stages, and we are excited to work closely with the LOC to bring the tournament to life."

Roma Khanna, LOC Tournament Director added: "This is the first time that an Indian women's team will take part in a FIFA World Cup. It is a significant moment for women's sport in the country, and in recognition of the excitement, and the hope that this Tournament brings with itself, 'Kick Off The Dream' was the most fitting choice as the Slogan for us and we hope to kickstart the growth of women's football in the nation and ask everyone to join us to realise this dream".

Group-stage matches will be played in four host cities (Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati and Kolkata), with the knockout stages also taking place in four cities (Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai). The winners will lift the trophy at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 21.

The key dates for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 include: Opening match - November 2

Quarter-finals - November 12 and 13

Semi-finals - November 17

3rd/4th-place playoff & final - November 21