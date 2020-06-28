FA Cup: Harry Maguire's late winner sends Manchester United into semifinals

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United defeated Norwich City 1-2 (on extra time) to seal a spot in the semifinals of the FA Cup.

Harry Maguire's winning goal two minutes before the end of extra time sent Manchester United to the semifinals of the FA Cup. Solskjaer's men registered a 1-2 victory over Norwich City at the Carrow Road and will know their opponents in the final-four later today.

It was a difficult game for Manchester United as Norwich City's tight defence and United's underwhelming wing-play in the first half ensured the first half remained goalless. A majority of the first-team players, including Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were on the bench for the game.

Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard started on the wings for United but failed to step up on the occasion. In the defence, Eric Bailly also started his first game since the football restart in England, while Brandon Williams played in Aaron Wan-Bissaka's position. Sergio Romero also replaced David de Gea in the goal.

Odion Ighalo opened the goalscoring in the 51st minute to steer United into the lead. The Nigerian striker blasted the ball from point-blank range as goalkeeper Tim Krul could merely react.

However, Krul made some stunning saves throughout the course of the game to keep Norwich alive before finally reaping the rewards in the 75th minute, when Todd Cantwell scored a brilliant goal from outside the box to draw the hosts level.

With all the first-team players on the field, Solskjaer decided to go on an all-out attack but the side looked visibly tired towards the ending stages of the match. When the game seemed almost inevitable to go into penalties, it was Harry Maguire who broke the deadlock for United with a superb goal as he dragged himself out to beat Krul inside the box.

The FA Cup action resumes tonight with Arsenal taking on Sheffield United, Chelsea going to Leicester City and Newcastle United hosting Manchester City.

