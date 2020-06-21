Everton vs Liverpool, Live Streaming Premier League in India: Watch EVE vs LIV live football match online

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Everton vs Liverpool, Live Streaming Premier League in India: Here are the details of when and where to watch EVE vs LIV live football match online and on Television.

Everton vs Liverpool, Live Streaming Premier League in India: Liverpool will return to the field for the first time in over hundred days as their wait to lift the coveted Premier League trophy is finally nearing its end. With a win over Everton tonight, Liverpool would only require three more points to secure their first Premier League title - thus ending the wait for the only piece of domestic silverware left in the trophy cabinet. Jurgen Klopp's side is 22 points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City. Everton, meanwhile, will aim to play spoilsport and force their Merseyside rivals to wait a little longer for the title which seems inevitable. Earlier in the Premier League, Manchester City began with a dominant 3-0 win over Arsenal, while Tottenham and Manchester United played a 1-1 draw. Mikel Arteta's side faced another disappointing loss on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 by Brighton. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Everton vs Liverpool live streaming Premier League in India online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League Live Streaming in India

When is the Premier League match between Everton vs Liverpool?

The Premier League match between Everton vs Liverpool will take place on Sunday, June 21 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League match between Everton vs Liverpool?

The Premier League match between Everton vs Liverpool will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Where is the Premier League match between Everton vs Liverpool being played?

The Premier League match between Everton vs Liverpool will be played at the Goodison Park.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League match between Everton vs Liverpool?

The Premier League match between Everton vs Liverpool will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Premier League match between Everton vs Liverpool?

The Premier League match between Everton vs Liverpool will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

