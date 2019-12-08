Should have done much better: Cesar Azpilicueta on loss to Everton

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has said that his side didn't cope well at Goodison Park.

Chelsea faced a big 3-1 defeat at Goodison Park against Everton on Saturday as the side remained fourth in the Premier League table. Duncan Ferguson made a bright start to his tenure as the caretaker manager at the Merseyside club as he steered Everton to a much-needed win.

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta they should have done much better in a game like this.

"We did not start very well because we knew they could have a reaction in the stadium with a new manager but we didn't cope well enough," the club's official website quoted Azpilicueta as saying.

"We should have done much better in a game like this. In the first five minutes we gave away a goal from a cross, which we knew they were dangerous from, and after that we were in trouble."

Chelsea would rue the missed opportunity as they had the chance to go level with Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side conceded a defeat to neighbours Manchester United at Etihad Stadium late on Saturday, as City now trail league leaders Liverpool by 14 points.