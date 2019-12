Image Source : AP Carlo Ancelotti

Everton has hired Carlo Ancelotti as manager, barely a week after he was fired by Italian side Napoli.

The English club announced the arrival of Ancelotti on Saturday on a 4 1/2-year deal. He previously worked in the Premier League at Chelsea, where he won the Premier League and FA Cup double in 2010.

Everton is 16th in the 20-team Premier League, three points above the relegation zone.