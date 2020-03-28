Image Source : GETTY IMAGES European season has to resume by June end: UEFA chief

UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin said that the European league season has to restart by late June or it would be lost.

"We could start again in mid-May, in June or even late June," Aleksander Ceferin told Italy's La Repubblica daily. Ceferin said that any time after that would mean that the season would be lost.

The club football season in Europe, which was supposed to enter its decisive final stretch in March, April and May before the start of the 2020 Euros, has grinded to a halt due to the crisis caused by the spread of coronavirus.

Domestic football leagues across Europe have all been suspended because of the pandemic.

"We don't know when this pandemic will end, but we have a plan A, B and even C. We are in contact with the leagues, with the clubs, there's a working group. We have to wait, like any other sector," said Ceferin.

"[We could] start again in mid-May, in mid-June or at the end of June. Then, if we don't succeed, the season is probably lost," he added. "There is also the proposal to end this season at the start of the next, which would then be postponed, starting a little later.

"We will see what the best solutions for the different Leagues and clubs are. It's difficult to imagine all the games behind closed doors, but now we don't even know if we will resume, with or without spectators.

"If there are no other alternatives, it would still be better to conclude the championships. I can say that I don't think about the European Cup Finals behind closed doors."