Euro 2020 playoffs may be held in October or November: UEFA

UEFA Vice President Sandor Csanyi has said that playoffs to zero in on the last four places in the postponed European Championships could be played in October or November.

Csanyi has told Hungarian media that October and November are options but there is still uncertainty about when football can resume in Europe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All 55 UEFA member countries are currently scheduled to play Nations League games in October and November.

The 16-nation playoffs have twice been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Euro 2020 also has been delayed by one year.

Hungary was slated to play at Bulgaria in the single knockout Euro 2020 playoffs with the winner to host either Iceland or Romania with a place in the final tournament up for grabs.

Meanwhile, the Spanish Football League (LaLiga) and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have announced an agreement to try and finish the current league season, which has not seen any games since March 8 due to the health crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The two organizations held an 8-hour meeting at the offices of the Spanish government's Superior Sports Committee on Monday and have agreed to return to training "when the sanitary conditions permit, and under strict health protocols."

Spanish media reports state that depending on government guidelines and permission, players could return to individual training in the middle of May, with group sessions a week or two weeks later. All players would be tested for the coronavirus.

