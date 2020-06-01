EFL confirms second-tier Championship to resume on June 20

Image Source : AP The aim is to end the season with the Championship playoff final “on or around 30 July”

The English Football League says the second-tier Championship is set to resume on June 20.

The Premier League announced Thursday that play is due to return on June 17 following the coronavirus suspension that began mid-March.

The EFL followed suit on Sunday evening, announcing that the Championship is set to restart around the same time.

In a statement, the EFL says: “Following Saturday’s announcement by the government to allow elite sporting events to return behind closed doors, the EFL has this weekend agreed to a provisional restart date of the weekend of 20 June 2020 for matches in the Sky Bet Championship.”

The date was “subject to the strict proviso that all safety requirements and government guidance is met; and that clubs receive clearance from their local authorities in order to stage matches at their home grounds.”

The aim is to end the season with the Championship playoff final “on or around 30 July” with details of games still to be confirmed.

Leeds and West Bromwich Albion currently sit in the automatic promotion spots.

EFL chairman Rick Parry said: "With Sky Bet Championship Clubs set to return to full-contact training later this week and following Saturday's government announcement, we are edging closer towards resuming the 2019/20 EFL season.

"We have therefore today consulted with the Board's Championship Directors and agreed to fixtures restarting behind closed doors on 20 June.

"Whilst matches will unfortunately have to take place without supporters, we are working with our broadcast partners, EFL Championship clubs and all relevant stakeholders to broadcast the remaining 108 games plus Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs either live on Sky Sports, iFollow or a club's equivalent streaming service.

"We must stress that at this stage the date is only provisional and will only be confirmed once we have met all the requirements, as the health, safety and well-being of all participants, staff and supporters remains our top priority.

"Clearly completing the season in a safe manner is going to require a significant effort by all concerned and, whilst not unprecedented, it will need clubs to play a significant number of matches over a relatively short period of time."

