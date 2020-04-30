'Definitely possible to restart competitions': UEFA positive about resuming football

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The European football governing body remains optimistic about the resumption of football and completing the unfinished 2019/20 season.

UEFA's medical committee has said that it is "definitely possible" to re-start the football season which has been ruined by the COVID-19 pandemic for over one month.

"All football organisations which are planning the restart of their competitions will produce comprehensive protocols dictating sanitary and operational conditions ensuring that the health of those involved in the games is protected and the integrity of public policy is preserved." said German professor Tim Meyer, chairman of the UEFA medical committee in a statement on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Under these conditions and in full respect of local legislation, it is definitely possible to plan the restart of competitions suspended during the 2019/20 season," the German added.

Meyer's comments came only one day after French Ligue 1 was called to end after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said professional soccer and other league sports will not be allowed to return before September.

Thus Ligue 1 has joined Dutch Eredivisie to become the second top-tier football league in Europe to be cancelled under the blow of the deadly virus.

However, Meyer's remarks have stood against the opinion from Michel D'Hooghe, the UEFA medical chief's counterpart from FIFA. The latter on Tuesday said he was "very skeptical" on the return of the campaign in an interview with BBC.

"The world is not ready for competitive football, I hope this can change very quickly and I sincerely hope that. Today you need more patience, " D'Hooghe said.

Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora warned Wednesday that Italy may have to follow France and the Netherlands to call an end to Serie A because of the coronavirus pandemic.

