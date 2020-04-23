David Beckham offers chance to play football with him to raise funds for coronavirus fight

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former England great David Beckham has offered a chance to play a five-a-side match with him to raise funds in fight against COVID-19.

Why bend it like Beckham when you can bend it WITH Beckham?

David Beckham, part-owner of the Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, is auctioning off a chance to take him on in a five-on-five match, part of a package that includes lunch with the English legend and a chance to watch a game from the owners' box.

The auction is part of the league's participation in the All In Challenge, which raises money for organizations that are feeding the hungry during the coronavirus pandemic, including Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

Other MLS-related auctions include an opportunity to fly to Los Angeles to attend an LAFC game with comedian Will Ferrell, a part owner of that club. MLS Commissioner Don Garber is auctioning off a chance for a fan to get their name on the official MLS game ball when games resume.

Many other celebrities from different fields have taken part in the 'All In Challenge', including American Football player Tom Brady, actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Matthew McConaughey, as well as singer Justin Bieber.

The MLS suspended the season on March 12 following the growing outbreak of COVID-19. The sporting events all around the world have come to a halt, including Association Football in almost all of Europe and beyond, the IPL in India and the NBA in the US. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were scheduled to take place in August, have also been postponed to next year.

