Crystal Palace backs Premier League's 'Project Restart' plan to resume season

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has offered support for 'Project Restart' after representatives from West Ham and Brighton showed concern over resumption of 2019/20 season.

The chairman of Crystal Palace says the Premier League could face years of legal challenges if this season is not completed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Steve Parish offered public support for the league’s “Project Restart” plans after Brighton and West Ham expressed concerns about teams being forced to play their remaining games in neutral stadiums.

The league is working with the government to find a safe way of players resuming group training and playing games by June at the earliest.

Parish says “I want to complete the competition for reasons of sporting integrity. I want to crown Liverpool champions and give every other club a fair crack at the best league position they can achieve.”

Palace is 11th in the 20-team standings with nine games remaining.

Parish says “I certainly don’t want to have difficult conversations about curtailing, voiding and points per game. The ramifications of each are complex and could involve legal challenges that run on for months, if not years.”

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage