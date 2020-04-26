Sunday, April 26, 2020
     
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic among my idols growing up: Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund youngster Erling Haaland named Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic as his footballing idols growing up.

DORTMUND, Germany Published on: April 26, 2020 17:29 IST
Image Source : AP

Borussia Dortmund youngster Erling Haaland named Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic as his footballing idols growing up.

Borussia Dortmund's rising young star Erling Haaland has said that Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic were among his idols growing up.

"I had a lot of idols as a child. I have to mention two players: Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic," the club's official website quoted Haaland as saying.

"Always stay hungry. Always be on the lookout for goals and balls," he said.

Asked how he is spending his time during the pandemic, Haaland said: "I coach and meditate a lot, and play FIFA with the guys."

German Football League (DFL) Chief Executive Christian Seifert has said that it is hoping to restart league football in the country on May 9 provided they get the green light from the country's government.

The German football season was halted on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After a meeting with the top clubs of Germany that comprise the top flight Bundesliga, Seifert told reporters in a video conference that while the league is ready to return next month, the final decision rests on Chancellor Angela Merkel's government.

Germany is among few countries in the world that has seen a reduction in the number of new cases of coronavirus infection over the past few weeks.

Seifert admitted however that holding matches behind closed doors may be the only feasible options in case the league restarts next month.

Leaders of the states of Bavaria and North-Rhine Westphalia -- homes of German powerhouses Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund respectively -- have supported the move to restart football.

