Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Real Madrid with Juventus open to £50m bid due to coronavirus crisis?

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Cristiano Ronaldo

If reports are believed to be true then Cristiano Ronaldo might be on his way back to Real Madrid with Juventus ready to offer the Portuguese star at a much lower bid as coronavirus has financially struck the Serie A giants owing to the complete lockdown in Italy.

According to Daily Mail, Italian newspapers have reported that Juventus are willing to give back their star buy from two summers back to Real Madrid at just 50 million euros owing to the loss created by the novel coronavirus.

Ronaldo, who scored 25 goals in 32 matches this season until the lockdown, is the highest-paid Serie A player earning 27.5 million euros per season with his contract going til 2022. Owing to the pandemic, Ronaldo and all Juventus players have accepted a wage cut which will save the club 80 million euros for the next four months. Meanwhile, club chairman Andrea Agnelli had said last week that he is confident of keeping Ronaldo at Juventus until 2024.

Meanwhile, Marca and Sport reported that Real Madrid is not keen to bringing back Ronaldo, despite their problem in finding a solution for a regular scorer. They presently have their eyes on PSG's Kylian Mbappe while Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has also been linked to the club.

