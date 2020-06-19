Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cristiano Ronaldo looked like an average player during Napoli loss, says Luca Toni

Former Italy striker Luca Toni criticised Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo after his team were beaten by Napoli in Coppa Italia final recently.

The summit clash went into penalties after regulation time ended goal-less and Napoli prevailed 4-2 as they clinched their sixth Coppa Italia crown.

Ronaldo, for the second game in a row, couldn't find the back of the net. This prompted Toni, 2006 World Cup winner with Italy, to train his guns at the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"I saw the whole Juventus team in difficulty, even Cristiano Ronaldo, who looked like an average player in what was a very slow match," Toni told Rai Sport after the clash as per Goal.com

"You expect a big performance from him but he looked like he was experiencing physical difficulties -- he couldn't even dribble a man.

"Buffon was the best player on the pitch. I liked Douglas Costa a lot too, but Sarri only let him play 60 minutes. (Douglas) Costa and (Juan) Cuadrado were the only ones able to beat their man because at the moment Ronaldo is struggling to dribble."

Following the end of the match, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri conceded that Ronaldo is lacking 'match sharpness' since his return from the enforced break put forward by coronavirus pandemic.

"He's (Ronaldo) in the same shape as the others, like Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa, he is lacking the sharpness to do what works best for him,' Sarri told RAI Sport as per Daily Mail.

"I didn't say much to the players after the game. I was angry and disappointed just like them, so at these moments it's best to stay silent."

