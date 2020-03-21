Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cristiano Ronaldo can continue till he is 40, feels Paulo Ferreira

Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate Paulo Ferreira feels the ace Portuguese forward can continue playing until he is 40.

Ronaldo, 35, equalled Serie A's record for scoring in 11 consecutive appearances for Juventus earlier this month. Ferreira has played in four major international competitions with Ronaldo between 2004 and 2010.

"I've known Cristiano for a long time," the former right-back told Goal at the London Football Awards.

"His attitude, how professional he is, how hard he works -- they are all outstanding. Until his body doesn't allow him to play anymore, he will stay at this level. And I think he will last for four or five years more. He is still an important player whom everyone respects. He is still feared because he can decide a game.

"I saw him develop. I played with and against him from the time he was 18 and he deserves to be at this level for everything he has achieved and all the work he has put in. To still be playing at this level at 35, you have to look after yourself. You need to work hard, rest and eat properly.

"He does all that, so when he says he can go on until 40, I agree. Let's see how his body handles it but if he doesn't get injuries, he can definitely do it," Ferreira said.

Ronaldo has helped Juventus move back to the top of the Serie A table with his record-breaking run. The Portuguese goal machine, who has previously played for Manchester United and Real Madrid, has 25 goals in all competitions this season.

With Euro now postponed by a year due to the coronavirus outbreak, Ronaldo will turn 36 by the time Portugal turn up to defend the title they won in 2016.

Ronaldo, though, has already said that he hopes to continue playing international football until 2022.

All sporting activity is stalled in Italy at the moment as the country is among the worst affected nations by the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy has so far reported over 4,000 fatalities, which is more than CHina, the epicentre of the dreaded virus.