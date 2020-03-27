COVID-19 impact: Football friendly between Colombia and Mexico postponed

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Colombia and Mexico were scheduled to play a friendly in the United States on May 30.

An international friendly between Colombia and Mexico has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) has said.

The match had been scheduled to take place at Mile High stadium in the US city of Denver on May 30 as part of both teams' summer international commitments.

"(We) hope that the game can be rescheduled in the future, but at this time the health and well-being of everybody must prevail," the FCF said in a statement on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Colombia had hoped to use the friendly to prepare for the Copa America, which was postponed to 2021 earlier this month. Mexico are due to play Costa Rica in the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals on June 4.

Mexico and Colombia last met in March 2012, when the South American side prevailed 2-0 in Miami.