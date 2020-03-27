COVID-19: Fabio Cannavaro's 14-day isolation in China ends

Friday, March 27, 2020
     
The Italian was put into isolation after Evergrande flew back to Guangzhou from the winter training in Dubai. 

IANS IANS
Guangzhou Published on: March 27, 2020 22:21 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

The coach of Guangzhou Evergrande Fabio Cannavaro released a video on his Instagram account on Friday, sending out messages that his mandatory quarantine in China is over.

The Italian was put into isolation after Evergrande flew back to Guangzhou from the winter training in Dubai. According to the local precautions surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 46-year-old was kept in quarantine for 14 days.

Fight Against Coronavirus

The 2006 World Cup winner waved a document in the video, saying it allowed him to travel freely.

The former Ballon d'Or winner said: "I went shopping this morning, I went to the bank and I went out for lunch. People are taking lots of precautions, measuring their temperature and going out with masks and gloves."

"There's still a lot of attention being given, but life is getting back to normal so this must give us hope in Italy," he added.

China has thus far reported over 81,340 cases and 3,292 deaths. While the graph of new cases has gone down, the country's foreign ministry has announced a temporary ban on foreign visitors as imported cases saw a recent spike. According to the BBC, of the 59 new cases reported in China on Saturday, 55 are outsiders.

