Saturday, March 14, 2020
     
COVID-19: AIFF suspends all football tournaments till March 31

The suspension will come into effect from Sunday. The coronavirus outbreak has led to other cancellation or postponement of many sports events across the world.

New Delhi Published on: March 14, 2020 16:35 IST
The All India Football Federation on Saturday suspended tournaments at all levels, including the flagship I-League, till March 31 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suspension will come into effect from Sunday.

"Adhering to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and directives from several State Governments, all footballing activities under the aegis of AIFF stay suspended till March 31, 2020," the country's apex football body said in a statement.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to other cancellation or postponement of many sports events across the world.

On Friday, the BCCI postponed the cash-rich IPL till April 15. 

