Costa Rica's Johhny Acosta lashes out at East Bengal for ill-treatment

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACOSTA1202 Johnny Acosta, who has featured in the World Cup with Costa Rica, has lashed out at East Bengal for ill-treatment.

Costa Rican World Cupper Johnny Acosta has lashed out at Quess East Bengal, saying they did not help him in his journey back to his hometown after he was stuck in Kolkata for a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acosta bid farewell to East Bengal with an emotional post on his official handle on Instagram.

"I close a cycle of my life, this time a little different. In a great institution to which I have a lot of love and respect, Quess East Bengal FC, but that in the end there were contract and salary issues that failed to comply, in addition to little help for my return to Costa Rica where the club showed little disposition and apathetic to my situation!" Acosta, who had appeared in three World Cup matches for his country in 2018, wrote.

"I keep good times and I thank all the fans who always show their support. I carry them in my heart, thank you East Bengal FC."

City football giants East Bengal club's former investors Quess last Friday promised to meet all obligations after a host of players sent notices to the company asking for salaries for the months of April and May.

East Bengal have terminated their tie-up with Quess Corp who had a 70 per cent stake, on May 31. Both the parties had a three-year deal but the Bengaluru-based investors exited in two years.

Besides players asking for salaries, there is also little clarity on whether the sporting rights, currently enjoyed by the joint venture, has been transferred back to the red and gold outfit who are now without sponsors.

East Bengal finished runners-up in the 2018-19 I-League, but their performance dipped in the 2019-2020 season with their relation also straining with Quess.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, foreign players of East Bengal were stuck in Kolkata for an extended period before most of them flew back home. But the likes of Acosta could not fly back and had to extend their stay due to lockdown restrictions. They were even allegedly asked to vacate their accomodation in the state capital after May 31.

Three foreigners — midfielder Kassim Aidara (France), defender Acosta and a member of the support staff, Spaniard Carlos Nodar — were stuck in Kolkata even after the rest left.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage